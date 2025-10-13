SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPMD stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

