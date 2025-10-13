Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $34.82

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.2353.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

