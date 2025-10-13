Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gen Digital stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.