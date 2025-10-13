Global X MLP ETF $MLPA Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 751,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,392,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 435,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $46.39 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

