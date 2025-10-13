Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

