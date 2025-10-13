Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 638.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

