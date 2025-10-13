Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 707 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $135.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

