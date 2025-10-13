Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 1,448 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Finally, Novem Group grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $137.47 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.