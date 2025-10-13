US Bancorp DE Acquires 78,000 Shares of FinWise Bancorp $FINW

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 16,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FINW stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FINW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised FinWise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

