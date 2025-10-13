McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 31,916 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 5.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 172.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

