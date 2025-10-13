Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.01 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

