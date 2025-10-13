Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,341.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830,111 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 102.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,309,000 after purchasing an additional 492,765 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after purchasing an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

