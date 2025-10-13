US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,141 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $95.77 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

