Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

