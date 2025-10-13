IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 89.7% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $532,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR opened at $29.87 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

