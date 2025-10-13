Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF $XTN

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,474.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $135.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

