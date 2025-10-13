Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,772 Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

