Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,920,000 after purchasing an additional 964,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,484,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 253,856 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 514,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138,046 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $49.21 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

