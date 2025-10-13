Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

