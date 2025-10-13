Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

