iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.74 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
