MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.