Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

