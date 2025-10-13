Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

