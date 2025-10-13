Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $734,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Presilium Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $67.62 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.