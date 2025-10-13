Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.31% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

