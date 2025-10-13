Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Stake Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $32,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $28,024,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after buying an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after buying an additional 390,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 533.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

