Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 33,950.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,414,360 shares during the period. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 130.5% during the first quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after purchasing an additional 836,522 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 149.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.88 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.