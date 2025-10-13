RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,311,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,349,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,933,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,385,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 330,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

