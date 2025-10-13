NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the quarter. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 810,131 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 910,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 504,118 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,183,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.