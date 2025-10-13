Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,043.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,330,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 828.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 385,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,038,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,751 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.