PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc's holdings in Equitable were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company's stock.

EQH opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,593.02. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

