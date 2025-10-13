Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. $IHRT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helix Partners Management LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 1,026,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 566,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 412,769 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 139.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,049,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 610,449 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 12.2%

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $933.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

