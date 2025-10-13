Insider Selling: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) CEO Sells $345,371.00 in Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 85,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $345,371.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,934,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,011.38. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emiliano Kargieman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 1,836 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $7,399.08.

On Thursday, October 9th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 314,767 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $1,287,397.03.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Emiliano Kargieman sold 130 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $520.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 17,380 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $65,175.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 209,413 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $806,240.05.

On Friday, September 12th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $1,717,666.64.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 60,416 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $227,768.32.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 80,951 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $305,185.27.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 1,149 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $4,308.75.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emiliano Kargieman sold 76,685 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $288,335.60.

Satellogic Stock Down 15.9%

SATL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Satellogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

