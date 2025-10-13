NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 1.73% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $62,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.