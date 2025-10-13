PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of PNC opened at $183.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

