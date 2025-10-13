Blue Trust Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 120.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 151,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $26.37 on Monday. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

