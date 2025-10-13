SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $51.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

