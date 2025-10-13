Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.