Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Position Trimmed by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.24.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

