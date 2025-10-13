Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,734,000 after purchasing an additional 348,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

