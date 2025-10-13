National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $23,134,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 630.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 303,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17,179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 142,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 137,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

