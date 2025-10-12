Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $454.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $470.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.81 and a 200-day moving average of $433.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

