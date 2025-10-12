Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $DMB

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,633 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

