Wealth Advisory Team LLC Invests $355,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

