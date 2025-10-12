Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $65,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.31.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $438.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

