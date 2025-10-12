HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Head-To-Head Review

HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get HUHUTECH International Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Tennant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A Tennant 4.84% 16.41% 8.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUHUTECH International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tennant 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for HUHUTECH International Group and Tennant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tennant has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.56%. Given Tennant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tennant is more favorable than HUHUTECH International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Tennant”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUHUTECH International Group $19.11 million 5.73 -$1.93 million N/A N/A Tennant $1.25 billion 1.15 $83.70 million $3.21 24.40

Tennant has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

Summary

Tennant beats HUHUTECH International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUHUTECH International Group

(Get Free Report)

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions. It provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for HUHUTECH International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUHUTECH International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.