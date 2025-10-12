US Bancorp DE Sells 1,227 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $951.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $937.56 and a 200-day moving average of $785.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,004.92.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.13.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

