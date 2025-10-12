Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 998,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 901,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 502,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 184,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 693,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

