iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

